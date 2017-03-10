UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 10 Usen Corp :
* U-Next Corp's wholly owned unit U-NEXT SPC1 is offering a takeover bid for shares in Usen Corp's stock
* Says the lower limit for the transaction has been changed to 65.9 million shares (32 percent stake) instead of 71.5 million shares (34.68 percent stake) previously
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DvCLqQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.