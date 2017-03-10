March 10 Komehyo Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit, KOMEHYO HONG KONG LIMITED, plans to set up a JV in Beijing, under cooperation with Beijing-based investment firm

* Says the JV to be engaged in sales of watch, diamond, bag and clothes

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the unit to hold 50 percent stake in it

