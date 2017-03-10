BRIEF-HKC International says expects to record FY loss attributable of about HK$5 mln
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017
March 10 Japan Third Party Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder Osaka-based real estate firm cut stake in the co to 19.3 percent from 30.5 percent
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
