BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Shen Wei as chief financial officer
Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role
March 10 Alchip Technologies Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase 2 million shares of its common stock (a 3.3 percent stake) during the period from March 13 to May 9
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$28.88 per share ~ T$57.54 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1.65 billion


* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY ECKLEY INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.
NEW DELHI, June 16 Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between India and Pakistan are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.