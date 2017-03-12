March 12 Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "3561"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,000,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 800,000 shares and privately held 200,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 540 yen per share with total offering amount will be 540 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and MONEX Inc included, eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

