BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 KENSOH Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares of its stock at the price of 417 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 14
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3874
(Beijing Headline News)
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans