March 13 Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue the 156,720 new units at 271,983 yen per unit via public offering with amount of 42.63 billion yen

* Says it will issue new units at 271,983 yen per unit via private placement with amount of 3.81 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4F4HAb

