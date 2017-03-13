BRIEF-Medicrea international obtains FDA approval
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB
March 13 Bionime Corp:
* Says it will repurchase 4 million shares of its common stock (a 6.3 percent stake) during the period from April 3 to May 13
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$55 per share to T$75 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1.64 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cdt206
(Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
* IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS