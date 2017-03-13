BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 44.0 million yuan to 47.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (40.0 million yuan)
* Says increased order volume as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3881
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans