March 13 Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 44.0 million yuan to 47.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (40.0 million yuan)

* Says increased order volume as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3881

