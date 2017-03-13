March 13 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 1.7 million yuan to 3.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)

* Says decreased gross margin and increased periodic expenses as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3885

