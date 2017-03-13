BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 1.7 million yuan to 3.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)
* Says decreased gross margin and increased periodic expenses as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3885
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans