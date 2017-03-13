BRIEF-22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application
* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes
March 13 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To distribute two new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EIWKBv
* Amedisys Inc says on June 12, 2017, co reached an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday