March 14 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take out an entrusted loan of up to 800 million yuan from controlling shareholder Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd, for debt structure adjustment

* Co plans to pay no div for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FHDGqb ; goo.gl/OpkjlC

