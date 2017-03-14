March 14 Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

* Face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Interest rate of 0.39 percent

* Maturity on March 21, 2024

* Subscription date on March 14 and payment date on March 21

* Proceeds to be used to invest in equipment, repay loan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jkkVGD

