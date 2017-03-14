UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen
* Face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Interest rate of 0.39 percent
* Maturity on March 21, 2024
* Subscription date on March 14 and payment date on March 21
* Proceeds to be used to invest in equipment, repay loan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jkkVGD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources