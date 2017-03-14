March 14 Ningbo Tech-bank Co Ltd :

* Says it raises totaling 1.48 billion yuan in shares private placement

* Says top shareholder Zhang Banghui's stake in co was diluted to 24.49 percent from 29.73 percent

* Wu Tianxing's stake in co was diluted to 14.76 percent from 17.92 percent

* ICBC's money trust raises stake in co to 4.77 percent from 0 percent

* Qi Liang raises stake in co to 4.20 percent

* Industrial Bank's money trust raises stake in co to 3.58 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FK4Q0o

