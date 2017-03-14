March 14 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product

* Says co will get an exclusive license and granted to develop and sell relative products in China exclusively

* Co should pay $500,000 as down payment and $200,000 after technology and data transference to Zysis and Zysis will receive a part of sales value based on agreed proportion

