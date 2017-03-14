EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Medius Holdings Co Ltd :
* To offer an off-floor distribution of 130,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,061 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 15
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yTgNhZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: