March 14 MBK Co Ltd :

* Says the co will distribute 400,000 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement to the top shareholder of BtcBox co.,Ltd

* Says it is part of the capital alliance with BtcBox co.,Ltd, with previous plan disclosed on Feb. 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JiIK2c

