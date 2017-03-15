UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Nuts Inc :
* Says co's top shareholder Colombia LLC, an investment firm located in Tokyo, cuts entire 23.16 percent stake in co, and holds no stake after transaction
* Change occurred on March 8
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qeDISZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources