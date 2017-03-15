UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Hayashikane Sangyo Co Ltd:
* Says it plans to quit business from Indonesia-based firm OMAKANE SDN.BHD.
* Says OMAKANE SDN.BHD. is engaged in retort sausage business and the co is holding 50 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JghgGb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources