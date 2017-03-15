March 15 Hayashikane Sangyo Co Ltd:

* Says it plans to quit business from Indonesia-based firm OMAKANE SDN.BHD.

* Says OMAKANE SDN.BHD. is engaged in retort sausage business and the co is holding 50 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JghgGb

