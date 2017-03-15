March 15 Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd:

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 16

* Says offering price at 1,653 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

