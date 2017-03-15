March 15 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.:

* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j5vd6h

