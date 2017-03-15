March 15 Sunbird Yacht Company Limited:

* Says Two Jiangsu-based investment partnership will jointly raise 6.5 percent stake in the co from 6.8 percent

* Says Haining-based holdings firm and its relevant partnership will jointly raise 8.3 percent stake in the co from 0 percent

* Says Two Beijing-based investment management partnership will jointly raise 5.5 percent stake in the co from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fwwepo; goo.gl/ugBS4u; goo.gl/Ym7sGi; goo.gl/Uab8If

