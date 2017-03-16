March 16 ULURU Co Ltd :

* Says it starts listing on TSE Mothers since March 16

* Says co's former second major shareholder, a Tokyo-based investment firm cuts stake in co to 5.14 percent from 20.36 percent

* Says co's former third major shareholder cuts stake in co to 5.94 percent from 10.04 percent

* Shareholding structure changes occurred on March 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/37bLsf ; goo.gl/P5ENyg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)