UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to acquire 309,780 shares in a Tokyo-based firm Anime Consortium Japan for about 2.1 billion yen, on March 31
* Says co will raise stake in Anime Consortium Japan to 100 percent from 36.1 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sXMy05
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources