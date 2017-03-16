March 16 Fujitsu Ltd:

* Says it will start the takeover bid for 735,357 shares of Solekia at 3,500 yen per share on March 17

* Says the takeover bid will last from March 17 to April 28

* Says the total price will be 2.57 billion yen

