March 16 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 34.3 million yuan to 38.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 28.6 million yuan

* Comments that steady growth in core business as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IYsz9V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)