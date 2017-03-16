EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 34.3 million yuan to 38.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 28.6 million yuan
* Comments that steady growth in core business as the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IYsz9V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.