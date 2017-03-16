March 16 eGalax eMPIA Technology Inc:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.1 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.6 per share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.4 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BcUjsr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)