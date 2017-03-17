March 17 Ningbo Tech-bank Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into equity purchase agreement to fully acquire a 100 percent stake in a Qingdao-based bio-technology firm, at up to 75 million yuan

* Says co's wholly owned food unit plans to set up 10 units which will be mainly engaged in pig-breeding business and meat products processing and sale business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zQNH6Y ; goo.gl/E7f9g5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)