March 17 Star Asia Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise 6.61 billion yen

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition of properties and repayment of loans

* Says the co will acquire 6 properties for 16.55 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/01kD6Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)