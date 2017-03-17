March 17 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned eco-agriculture unit in Chonghzou with registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says co plans to pay 0.19 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oKY3hi ; goo.gl/fXkfY3

