BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20 Teyi Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry