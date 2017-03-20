BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Haibo Heavy Engineering Science and Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Changjiang Securities to build cooperation relationship on research consulting, direct investment and financing services
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement