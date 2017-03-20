BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Full Wang International Development Co Ltd:
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series domestic secured corporate bonds, worth T$400 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 1 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rU9lln
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB