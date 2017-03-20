March 20 Full Wang International Development Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue 2017 1st series domestic secured corporate bonds, worth T$400 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 1 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rU9lln

