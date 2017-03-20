BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co., Ltd.:
* Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB