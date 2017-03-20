BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016


* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB