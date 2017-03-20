March 20 CECEP Solar Energy Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.52 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 2 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/q1fopX

