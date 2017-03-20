UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd :
* Says co's two wholly owned units signed contract to buy a Tianjin-based international trading firm and an auto industrial import and export firm respectively
* Says transaction amount for each target firm is 1 yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LIV9Fd ; goo.gl/IwBY5b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources