* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP ) FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE
March 21 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan
* Says its Haozhou-based pharmaceutical subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine unit in Jinan, with investment of 30 million yuan
* Says its controlling medical investment management unit plans to use 10.5 million yuan to acquire 90 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm
* Says the co plans to use 50 million yuan to acquire 10 percent stake in Shenzhen-based asset management firm, up from 0 percent
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT