March 21 RenetJapanGroup Inc :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 451,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 28 to March 30

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MzHNxM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)