March 21 OSG Corporation Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between March 28 and March 31

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ezPcS6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)