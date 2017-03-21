March 21 Hitachi Ltd:

* Says it will transfer 14.8 percent stake in Hitachi Maxell Ltd to SMBC Nikko Securities on March 22

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities will raise stake in Hitachi Maxell to 14.8 percent from 0 percent

* Says Hitachi will cut stake in Hitachi Maxell to 14.8 percent from 29.5 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XUeY75; goo.gl/qcTXKi; goo.gl/zxSBA3

