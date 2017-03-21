BRIEF-3S Korea lowers conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share from 2,497 won/share
March 21 Melco Holdings Inc :
* Says co enters in agreement to fully acquire Shimadaya Corp, a Tokyo-based noodles and relative food manufacturer via stock swap, on April 2
* Says other details remain to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TRgvCH

* Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section