BRIEF-MediRatt gets new international investment
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
March 21 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says two investment companies raised stake in it to 6.3 percent and 25.1 percent from 0 percent respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GhEK5k; goo.gl/OA4EIl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.