March 21 Zhejiang Meili High Technology Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qUQ4kH

