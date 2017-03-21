BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical to repurchase 3.4 pct shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
March 21 Joben Bio-Medical Co Ltd:
* Says it got patent in Burma for use of extract composition of fruiting body of antrodia
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EHfgbb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0712567.1), named synthesis method of dapagliflozin