Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
March 21 RiTdisplay Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$4.5 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BAXXHY
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.