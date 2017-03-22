March 22 Goertek Inc :

* Says co plans to dissolve its wholly owned Taiwan-based optical unit

* Says co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

