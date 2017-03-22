BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Japan Tissue Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell the patent of a type of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 million yen
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.