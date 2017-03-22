March 22 Solasia Pharma KK:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "4597"

* The company will offer a total of 19,437,500 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 180 yen per share with total offering amount will be 3.5 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, 12 securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hnVeNc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)