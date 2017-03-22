BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore names Albino Majore Chief Executive Officer
* SAYS APPOINTED FRANCESCO GIANNI AS CHAIRMAN AND ALBINO MAJORE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Youngtek Electronics Corp:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.1 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xY4vDE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WARSAW, June 16 An investment fund owned by Poland's state-run insurer PZU has asked chemical company Ciech, controlled by the billionaire Kulczyk family, to spend almost all of its 2016 profit on a dividend, Ciech said in a statement on Friday.
* CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: POSSIBLE SALE OF SPORT1 GMBH AND SPORT1 MEDIA GMBH; ONGOING STRUCTURED BIDDING PROCESS WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL BUYERS